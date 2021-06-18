Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 162.5% in the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 33,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 165,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,828 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 84.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $15.14 on Friday, hitting $2,419.73. 68,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,330.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

