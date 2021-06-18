Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,113 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $94.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

