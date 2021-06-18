Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $74,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

