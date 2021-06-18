Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $74,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.