Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $80,000 in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

