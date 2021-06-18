Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $95,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify stock opened at $1,449.27 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $830.50 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,193.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

