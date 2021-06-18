Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,271 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF opened at $59.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40.

