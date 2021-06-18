Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

XMHQ stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $49.84 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

