Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 7,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$1,100,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$341,787.70.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Shares of CM traded down C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,699,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$89.42 and a one year high of C$148.11. The stock has a market cap of C$64.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.