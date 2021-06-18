Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $30.17 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.17 million and $889,085.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $52.35 or 0.00139797 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013035 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 611,222 coins and its circulating supply is 576,393 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.