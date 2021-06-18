Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $102,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

