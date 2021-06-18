Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 289 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $175.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

