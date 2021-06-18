Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 616 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.12.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $119.16 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

