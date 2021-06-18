Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 85 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.61 and a 52-week high of $514.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $465.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.