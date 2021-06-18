Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €110.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

FRA ZAL opened at €98.56 ($115.95) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.92.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

