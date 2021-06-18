Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 148 ($1.93).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hays alerts:

HAS opened at GBX 165.70 ($2.16) on Tuesday. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.47.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.