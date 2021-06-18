HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.
CLIR stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
