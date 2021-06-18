HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s current price.

CLIR stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.91.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

