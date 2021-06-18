HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Sierra Oncology stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $226.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

