Head-To-Head Analysis: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 37.64 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.97 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -37.71

HighPeak Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helmerich & Payne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HighPeak Energy and Helmerich & Payne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Helmerich & Payne 6 6 8 0 2.10

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $24.12, indicating a potential downside of 25.63%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Helmerich & Payne -27.71% -8.15% -5.55%

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.