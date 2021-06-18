Head-To-Head Contrast: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MaxLinear and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 2 5 0 2.71 Beam Global 0 3 2 0 2.40

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 6.09 -$98.59 million $0.02 1,932.50 Beam Global $6.21 million 37.58 -$5.21 million ($0.84) -41.54

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxLinear. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -12.67% 10.95% 4.74% Beam Global -88.15% -27.90% -23.96%

Summary

MaxLinear beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. has a collaboration with Facebook Connectivity to integrate silicon technologies and radio processing algorithms into Evenstar radio units. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

