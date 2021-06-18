Head-To-Head Review: Poshmark (POSH) and Its Competitors

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Poshmark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 215 1021 3118 60 2.68

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 38.07 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.24

Poshmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Summary

Poshmark peers beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

