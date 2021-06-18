Head-To-Head Survey: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) & Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Denbury’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $13.06 billion 3.18 -$324.73 million ($0.43) -81.47 Denbury $750.71 million 4.80 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Denbury.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canadian Natural Resources and Denbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 2 14 0 2.88 Denbury 0 0 5 0 3.00

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.80%. Denbury has a consensus price target of $79.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Denbury.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Denbury shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 11.49% 2.27% 0.99% Denbury -214.16% -146.78% -63.90%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Denbury on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

