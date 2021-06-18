Headinvest LLC Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $211.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

