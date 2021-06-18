Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

TSE:HWX opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$811.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.34.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

