Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,135,197 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,135,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,493,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of Twitter as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

TWTR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,012. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.