Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $111.10 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,148,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,559,878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $111,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,741,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,580 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 586,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $218.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

