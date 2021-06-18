Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $186.84 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 103.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $186,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.21. 449,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53. The company has a market cap of $330.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

