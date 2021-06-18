Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $91.81 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,220,335 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $91,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

MXIM traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,770. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.34. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

