Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 60,382.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,916 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,165,985 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $260,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE:SE traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $283.36. 76,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $285.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

