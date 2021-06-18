Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $138.67 Million Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,767,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,670,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.40% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,915,000 after acquiring an additional 39,573,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,149,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

