Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 2,163,000 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,363,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,805,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Discovery by 4,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,066,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 2,016,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. 104,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

