Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.51 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 2.508 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $92.50 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.