HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) shares rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.05 and last traded at $68.05. Approximately 170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLKHF)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

