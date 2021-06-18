Helpico Price Tops $0.0355 on Top Exchanges (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a total market cap of $838.92 and $5.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helpico has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00183116 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00883198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.58 or 0.99919177 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

