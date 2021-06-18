Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €95.30 ($112.12). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €94.48 ($111.15), with a volume of 387,088 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

