HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.82 million and $114,497.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

