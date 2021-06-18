Hersha Hospitality Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

HT opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.