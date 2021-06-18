Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hess by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Hess by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 246,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,674 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Hess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 581,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.33.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

