HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 8,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,087. The company has a market cap of $828.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

