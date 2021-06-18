Hezy Shaked Sells 2,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.42 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $463.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.