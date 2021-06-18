HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX stock opened at $403.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

