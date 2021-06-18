HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 81.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $174.28 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.