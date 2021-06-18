HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.53. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

