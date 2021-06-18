HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,370 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.