HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 38,890 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,286,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,630,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,322,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 679,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

