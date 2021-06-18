Hoge Finance Market Cap Hits $59.15 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $59.15 million and $531,266.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00059092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.42 or 0.00731499 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083002 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,148,425,686 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.