Holmes Kalen Sells 2,484 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $44.13 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

