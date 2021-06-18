Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 40,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $589,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,673 shares of company stock worth $6,611,605. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. 20,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

