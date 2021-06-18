Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

HBNC stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $784.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

