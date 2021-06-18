Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.34. 1,951,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,983. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

