Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $20.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

HST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,616,000 after buying an additional 1,799,627 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after buying an additional 1,294,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

